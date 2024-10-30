Yuma man agrees to plea deal after committing fraud at local auto center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man will not face any time behind bars after agreeing to a plea deal by the state for committing fraud at a local auto center.

44-year-old Alfredo Ibarra was charged with committing fraud from April to June of 2022, causing an estimated total of more than $44 thousand in losses.

He was scheduled to face trial earlier in October but agreed to a plea deal before it started.

He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

A representative from Plaza Auto Center, where Ibarra committed the fraud, said they are disappointed Ibarra will not face any prison time.

Judy Gardner, plaza auto center Inc.

"We have been seriously affected by this whole thing since 2022 and it's carried on and on and on until today when we finally got a sentencing and probation just isn't enough. It just doesn't work," said Judy Gardner of Plaza Auto Center Inc.

Ibarra will also be forced to pay restitution for an undisclosed amount that will be decided at a later court date.