Trial dates set for man accused of stealing money from local auto center

today at 5:33 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Trial dates have been confirmed for the man charged with stealing money from a local auto center back in 2022.

44-year-old Alfredo Ibarra is charged with committing fraud from April to June 2022, causing an estimated total of more than $44,000 in losses.

His trial is set to begin October 2 and is expected to last a few weeks.

A plea offer by the state is still available to Ibarra to accept until the trial starts. 

