Crossroads Mission speaks out on Supreme Court’s decision to enforce homeless bans

today at 12:04 PM
Published 11:59 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a 6-3 decision the Supreme Court ruled that cities can enforce bans on homeless sleeping outside even if there is no shelter space.

We talked to Crossroads Mission to talk about the current situation with the homeless population and what this may mean for them.

“If they can’t be on the streets then they are going to arrest them sooner or later they are going to have to go out again, but out where?” said Sergio Valle, the Outreach Coordinator for Crossroads Mission.

According to Valle, they house about 40 people in each the Family Shelter and the Men's Shelter.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

