Yuma asking for public input on housing grant application

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is wanting comments from the community in support of a housing grant.

A proposal has been made for a $10.8 million grant, which is planned to be used to maintain or replace manufactured housing, as well as improve accessibility and energy efficiency.

The public is invited to submit their input by e-mailing Nikki.Hoogendoorn@YumaAz.gov, calling (928) 373-5187, or deliver written comments to the City of Yuma Neighborhood Services.

The cut-off date to submit input is June 18 at 5 p.m.

“Many of the manufactured homes in Yuma are older and need repairs, and extreme heat can create unsafe conditions for low-income families. Funding through the PRICE program can help us ensure the safety and well-being of our community, and your support can help us secure that funding.” Neighborhood Service Manager Nikki Hoogendoorn

You can read the draft application here.