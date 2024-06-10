School Board Candidates to host meet & greet

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community is invited to come by a meet & greet to meet school board candidates.

Jimmie K's, located at 11361 S Foothills Blvd., will be holding the event Wednesday, Jun 19 at 5 p.m. The Meet & Greet will be hosted by the Colorado River Tea Party.

Candidates include:

David Ibarra

Chris Larson

Rosalie Stafford

Jeff Stoner

Edward Thomas

More information about the Colorado River Tea Party can be found here.