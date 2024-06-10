Skip to Content
School Board Candidates to host meet & greet

Colorado River Tea Party
Meet candidates for School District One and Yuma Union High School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community is invited to come by a meet & greet to meet school board candidates.

Jimmie K's, located at 11361 S Foothills Blvd., will be holding the event Wednesday, Jun 19 at 5 p.m. The Meet & Greet will be hosted by the Colorado River Tea Party.

Candidates include:

  • David Ibarra
  • Chris Larson
  • Rosalie Stafford
  • Jeff Stoner
  • Edward Thomas

More information about the Colorado River Tea Party can be found here.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

