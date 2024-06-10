Potential protections for undocumented spouses of U.S. Citizens

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NBC sources say undocumented migrants with spouses who are U.S. citizens may be granted protection from deportation.

According to two sources familiar with the discussions, the Biden Administration is considering a plan that would give them access to work permits.

The program, known as parole in place," would also make it easier for some undocumented immigrants to have a path to U.S. citizenship.

However, the sources stressed that the proposal was not final and the timing was fluid.

The discussions come after President Biden announced an executive action last week which restricts people seeking asylum.

If adopted, protections for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens could be the federal government's largest immigration-related relief program since 2012, when then-president Barack Obama announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, program.