Calexico woman convicted of attempted murder with hammer

CALEXICO, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Citally Gonzalez, 31, faced three charges in court June 6, following attempted murder the week prior.

The victim of the attack stated he was sleeping when Gonzalez woke him up by hitting his head with a hammer.

“A man and a female were in a verbal argument and I noticed the male was bleeding from the back of his head and we detained the female," said Calexico Police Officer Alexander Hernandez.

The attack happened Friday, May 31.

“In the video, it appears that she arrived at the scene and watched the male sleeping at which point in the video you can see that she does this downward motion like she is striking something. He then is seen getting up and walking away," continued Officer Hernandez.

Police mention they couldn't find the hammer during the initial investigation but later discovered it on a roof. Calexico police also state there is no relationship between Gonzalez and the victim.

The victim was treated for a head injury and is expected to make a full recovery.

Gonzalez is being convicted of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.