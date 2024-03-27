Cibola struggles at home, drops matchup to Sandra Day O’Connor 14-2

The Lady Raiders lost via a mercy rule to snap their two game winning streak

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola softball (8-9) dropped their game against Sandra Day O'Connor (12-7) 14 in six innings on Wednesday.

It was a struggle on both sides of the ball for the Lady Raiders, but a lack of offense cost them.

The only two runs for Cibola both came off a Alana McDonnel RBI double in the bottom of the second.

Wednesday's loss snaps a two game winning streak for the Lady Raiders.

Also worth nothing, the first AIA softball rankings were revealed earlier in the day, with the Raiders coming in at 20th in the 6A division.

Cibola will look to bounce back when they welcome in Gila Ridge, who sit right behind them in the rankings at 21, on Tuesday.