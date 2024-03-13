Cibola baseball uses big day at the plate to take down West Point 11-1

The Raiders, who snapped a two-game losing streak, were dominant on both sides of the ball

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola baseball (8-3-1) defeated West Point (4-6) 11-1 at home on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a dominant showing from the Raiders, who snapped a two-game losing streak in the process.

Cibola would score nine runs in just the first three innings to jump out to an early lead.

A big outing from starting pitcher Rodrigo Orozco Araiza also helped the cause.

Araiza threw all six innings, only allowing two hits.

The Raiders will next be in action on Friday, when they take on local rival Gila Ridge on the road.