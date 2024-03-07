YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get ready to shake, rattle and roll Yuma County.

Scot Bruce and his band are back in town once again bringing only the best music from the King of Rock and Roll.

The 21st Annual Rockin' Tribute to the King will take place Friday, March 8th at the Yuma Civic Center.

This event raises money for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Yuma County.

"Well, it it just feels really good to be a part of this organization and knowing that we are that the money raised from the benefit concert goes to help these kids who need our help," said Scot Bruce who has made a career as an Elvis performer. "And so for me to come back every year, it just feels good to know that we're making a difference in many young lives and that that's the best feeling there is, is to know that you're helping others."

Bruce, who lives in Palm Springs, California, has a unique connection to Yuma which is why he enjoys doing this event each year.

"I met my wife here. She worked at Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was a nurse," said Bruce. "She was very active with CASA and she came up with the idea of doing a concert to benefit the cost of programing and that's how it started. It was just going to be that one year and then we did it again the following year. Now here we are 21 years later."

The Yuma community has kept this event going year-after-year with great enthusiasm. Brooke Adams, President of Yuma Council for CASA Inc., says that this event is a credit to how much the community cares about children who don't have the basic necessities.

"The enthusiasm for the kids, as well as actual seeing Scot and his band and the next generation being able to come," said Adams. "Last year we had grandmas, their daughters and granddaughters coming with them."

The 21st Annual Rockin' Tribute to the King will be at the Yuma Civic Center on Friday, March 8th at 7:00 p.m.

Advance tickets are $20, children 12 and under are $15 and tickets on the day of the event are $25.

You can purchase tickets at the Yuma Civic Center directly or by contacting CASA on their website.