Skip to Content
News

Crane Schools receive trees through the APS Community Tree Program

By ,
today at 5:47 PM
Published 6:07 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local students will have a new place to get shade.

Crane Schools are receiving 41 trees through the new APS Community Tree Program.

It provides grant funding for tree-planting projects in high-need areas around the state.

The trees will help provide shade and could teach students about plant science.

'It's a beautiful event because it really takes what the kids learn in class and they put it into practice out here and by being part of the program and planting the trees, they also get to name the trees, and they're going to get to see the tree grow with them," said Maria Morales, the Manager of the Community Tree Program.

H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School was the first crane school to receive these trees.

To see if your organization qualifies for the program, visit https://www.aps.com/en/About/Community/Community-Tree-Program.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content