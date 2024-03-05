Crane Schools receive trees through the APS Community Tree Program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local students will have a new place to get shade.

Crane Schools are receiving 41 trees through the new APS Community Tree Program.

It provides grant funding for tree-planting projects in high-need areas around the state.

The trees will help provide shade and could teach students about plant science.

'It's a beautiful event because it really takes what the kids learn in class and they put it into practice out here and by being part of the program and planting the trees, they also get to name the trees, and they're going to get to see the tree grow with them," said Maria Morales, the Manager of the Community Tree Program.

H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School was the first crane school to receive these trees.

To see if your organization qualifies for the program, visit https://www.aps.com/en/About/Community/Community-Tree-Program.