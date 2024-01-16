Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness gives Yuma City Council an update

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- At Tuesday's Yuma City Council work session, the Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness touched briefly on the upcoming point and time count, where they gather homeless statistics in the community.

Coordinator Rebecca Clayton also shared information regarding their homeless management information system.

“Our goal is to end homelessness of course and even if its to reduce the experience to a brief and quick episode we would be happy with that as well we just want to decrease the number of unsheltered homeless individuals and families that are on the streets,” said Clayton.

In partenership with Arizona Western College, students will be volunteering to assist with the count along with other community partners and stakeholders.