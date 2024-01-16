Skip to Content
Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness gives Yuma City Council an update

Eduardo Morales
By
today at 9:03 PM
Published 9:10 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- At Tuesday's Yuma City Council work session, the Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness touched briefly on the upcoming point and time count, where they gather homeless statistics in the community.

Coordinator Rebecca Clayton also shared information regarding their homeless management information system.

“Our goal is to end homelessness of course and even if its to reduce the experience to a brief and quick episode we would be happy with that as well we just want to decrease the number of unsheltered homeless individuals and families that are on the streets,” said Clayton.

In partenership with Arizona Western College, students will be volunteering to assist with the count along with other community partners and stakeholders.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

