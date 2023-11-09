Skip to Content
News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances to hit the Desert Southwest next week

KYMA
By
New
today at 3:49 PM
Published 3:51 PM

As cloud cover continues to increase over the next seven days some moisture could come along with it

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil conditions will continue through the next couple of days with chilly mornings.

As weak high pressure returns over the weekend temperatures will warm back to slightly above normal starting Sunday.

Looking ahead at next week, there is a chance unsettled weather finally returns to the Southwest during the latter half of next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content