FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances to hit the Desert Southwest next week

As cloud cover continues to increase over the next seven days some moisture could come along with it

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil conditions will continue through the next couple of days with chilly mornings.

As weak high pressure returns over the weekend temperatures will warm back to slightly above normal starting Sunday.

Looking ahead at next week, there is a chance unsettled weather finally returns to the Southwest during the latter half of next week.