Locals in Yuma react to Kari Lake Senate run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Kari Lake launched her campaign Tuesday night in Scottsdale to run for the Senate.

The former TV-anchor is an ally of former President Trump and ran for Arizona Governor last year but lost to democrat Katie Hobbs.

So far, she appears to have some support in Yuma.

“I think it’s wonderful she’s Christian, she’s for families, and I hope she get’s it,” said Jackie Dolan, a resident in Yuma Arizona.

However, there are still some who are not supportive of Lake.

“I just said oh my god this is going to be another joke... if she loses this one that we’re going to be in more years of recounts, more tax payers money going out to do recounts,” said Patrick Healy, who is also a local resident.

Meanwhile, Jackie and her husband John are both so fond of Lake because of things like her faith.

“People just need to look into her and see what her platform is which is family, you know God, and America," said John.

“Yeah she’s for the Lord and she’s for the people and we need more of that," Jackie added.

However, Lake's recount issues have been a problem for some in the community, such as Healy.

“What do you want to do for the community of Arizona what do you want to do for the community of Yuma, Arizona. And if you can’t come back with a good answer on that without complaining about what the election was even though you lost, well then you know don’t waste my time," said Healy.

Healy is not the only one who is opposed to Lake in Yuma, as Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes does not support Lake in her Senate run either.

“I’m not supporting Kari Lake, I’m a Democrat, I’ve been a democrat, most of my life but it isn’t about the party affiliation it’s about your views and I don’t support almost any of her views at all,” said Reyes.

Many people in Arizona, along with Yuma will be watching this election closely.