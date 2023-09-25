Oscar Mayer changes name back to the “Weinermobile”

MADISON, Wisc. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A few months ago, Oscar Mayer said it was changing the name of its iconic vehicle to the "Frankmobile."

Many meat-loving Wisconsinites thought it was the wurst, but fear not. The "Weinermobile" is back.

"In my heart, it'll always be the Wienermobile," said Caelyn Dallman, a Wisconsin resident.

But on the streets, it was the Frankmobile this summer.

"You know, I was pretty disappointed when I heard that they went and did that," said Jack O'Brien, another Wisconsin resident.

Nostalgia

If you don't follow any hot dog news, Oscar Mayer announced the name change to "pay tribute to its all beef franks and its new recipe." But fans say nothing satisfies hunger for nostalgia like the Weinermobile.

"So I'm a big hot dog guy. I love my hot dogs, and I'm really excited that they change the name [back] to the Wienermobile. So, as hot dog loving folks are pretty excited to get back with the Wienermobile," O'Brien expressed.

For others, it was a piece of their childhood.

"When I was in kindergarten, we sang the Oscar Mayer hot dog song for a concert. So it is close to my heart." Dallman shared.

When asked if she remembered the lyrics to the Oscar Mayer hot dog song, Dallman said, "I do but I'm too embarassed to sing it."

"The right move"

Of course, the Weinermobile, and Oscar Mayer as a whole, are nestled between the buns of Madison history. Oscar Mayer's corporate headquarters plant rested on the north side for more than a century.

"I think it was the right move. I think it's always fun to see the Wienermobile fly through…I mean, it's an American tradition. I hate hot dogs, but it's an American tradition," said Jonathan David, a Weinermobile fan.

Don't worry: You're bound to find a Wisconsinite with good taste nearby.

"I know [my dog] likes hot dogs," David revealed.

Fair to say people are relishing the old name.