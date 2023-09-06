Lady Rams volleyball stays perfect, gets to 3-0 with sweep of Yuma on the road

Following a 10-5 season in 2022, Antelope volleyball is looking dangerous again this year, thanks in part to some prospects now on varsity - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Things started out close between the Antelope Lady Rams and the Yuma Lady Criminals in Wednesday's game.

At one point in the first set, Yuma only found themselves down 18-16.

However, the Lady Crims would only go on to score two more points as Antelope pulled away to a 25-18 win in the set.

Head coach Rhona Taylor's team would then go on to sweep Yuma (0-2), as the Lady Rams (3-0) continued their undefeated start to the season.

"We were kind of slow in our offense when we got started I just kind of, they know to calm down," Taylor said.

Antelope would take the last two sets 25-14 and 25-9, becoming more efficient as the match went on.

Junior outside hitter Yoselin Alverez credits her teams camaraderie as part of how they won.

"I think we all just really started working together, and just decided to put in the work, and it paid off," Alverez said.

With only two seniors, the Lady Rams are a somewhat young squad, with five juniors rounding out the roster.

Many of those juniors were on last season's junior varsity team which went undefeated with a 15-0 record.

Coach Taylor came into the season knowing those players would be ready to make the next step.

"They were just on fire, so ready to play varsity, and they spent time in the gym doing training, strength training, agility training, they're just on it," Taylor said.

One player on last year's JV team was Marissa Jimenez, who made an impact on Wednesday's win.

Jimenez is also among those players who put in heavy offseason work, and knows the bond she shares with her teammates.

"It's not like a whole new team, we're working together this year," Jimenez said.

Antelope will be back on the road as they look to get to 4-0, as they'll play San Pasqual (0-1) on Thursday Sept 7.

Yuma will next play on Sept 11 on the road against Paradise Honors.