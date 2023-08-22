FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps continuing to rise following weekend cooldown

After tropical storm Hilary brought cooler temperatures, things are beginning to go back to seasonably normal for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a threat into this evening, especially across the higher terrain of northern and southeastern Arizona.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday across much of Arizona as a low pressure system moves through Mexico and into Arizona.

By Friday and into early next week, expect mostly dry conditions with temperatures heating up as high pressure builds across the Desert Southwest.