FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps expected to rise as conditions return to seasonally dry

Following the aftermath of heavy rain over the weekend, the Desert Southwest should return to hot and dry conditions by the end of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Elevated chances for showers and thunderstorms across south-central Arizona will continue through the middle of this week due to left over moisture from Tropical Cyclone Hilary.

Temperatures remaining generally below normal through the middle of the week, but a warming and drying trend will result in lessening rain chances and temperatures above normal by this weekend.