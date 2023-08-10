FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds to increase ahead of the weekend and temps potentially reaching excessive levels soon

More winds and increasingly hot temperatures are all on the way for the Desert Southwest, as things remain slightly cooler for the next day or so

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sufficient monsoonal moisture will be in place to result in modest thunderstorm chances, mainly confined to the higher terrain areas north and east of Phoenix with just a slight chance across the lower deserts.

Temperatures through the weekend will run near to slightly above normal before a warming trend ensues during the early to middle portion of next week as high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest once again.