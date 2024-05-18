Breezier conditions on Monday, tranquil weather for latter half of next week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weather disturbance will slide primarily north of the region early next week allowing temperatures to retreat closer to the seasonal normal.
This system will also encourage occasionally breezier conditions during the afternoon and evening hours with Monday having the strongest winds and greatest impacts.
Very tranquil weather with near normal temperatures will prevail during the second half of the week.