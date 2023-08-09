Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat up coming soon as strong winds hit the area

Consistently strong breezes will hit the area as temps continue to warm up over the next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sufficient monsoonal moisture over the area will continue to aid in thunderstorm activity, mainly over the higher terrain areas of Arizona during the next couple of days with only a slight chance (less than 20%) across the lower deserts.

A drying trend will ensue through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend, with storm chances limited to just the higher terrain areas of eastern Arizona.

A cooling trend in temperatures will be observed through Saturday, with highs near to just slightly above normal for this time of the year.

A warming trend is anticipated beginning on Sunday and continuing into next week with highs once again returning back above 110 degrees across the lower deserts.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

