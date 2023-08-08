FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain to potentially come early as excessive heat is on the way

As the Desert Southwest goes through a slight cooldown, temps will continually increase over the next seven days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Monsoonal moisture will lead to continued rain chances of 10 to 30 percent on the lower deserts and 30 to 50 percent over the higher terrain through Thursday.

A gradual decline will take place from west to east beginning Friday with storm chances limited to south-central Arizona.

Anticipate high temperatures to be lower than they have been in several weeks but still near, to slightly above, normal.

A warming trend is anticipated for early next week with highs climbing above 110 at most lower desert locations by next Tuesday.