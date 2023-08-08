Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain to potentially come early as excessive heat is on the way

KYMA
By
today at 3:33 PM
Published 3:34 PM

As the Desert Southwest goes through a slight cooldown, temps will continually increase over the next seven days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Monsoonal moisture will lead to continued rain chances of 10 to 30 percent on the lower deserts and 30 to 50 percent over the higher terrain through Thursday.

A gradual decline will take place from west to east beginning Friday with storm chances limited to south-central Arizona.

Anticipate high temperatures to be lower than they have been in several weeks but still near, to slightly above, normal.

A warming trend is anticipated for early next week with highs climbing above 110 at most lower desert locations by next Tuesday.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

