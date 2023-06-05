Iran to reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia after a 7-year rift, state-run media say
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman says his country will reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia this week, restoring diplomatic ties after a seven-year rift. State-run media reported on Monday that Iran’s Embassy in Riyadh, its consulate general in Jeddah, and office of the permanent representative of the country to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will officially reopen on Tuesday and Wednesday.