Iowa judge orders continued probation for teen sex trafficking victim who killed her alleged abuser

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A teenage sex trafficking victim who fatally stabbed the man she accused of abusing her was resentenced Wednesday to probation, telling an Iowa judge that she now has a support system to help keep her on track. Prosecutors agreed that Pieper Lewis should continue her probation rather than be incarcerated. Lewis acknowledged in court that she violated the terms of her agreement when she cut her wristband and walked out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center without permission. She was arrested in November and has been held at the Polk County jail since then.

