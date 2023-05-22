Lower basin plan proposes conservation of Colorado River water

The Imperial Irrigation District said they're pleased to have come to a consensus on a conservation plan

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Lower Basin Plan proposes to conserve 3 million acre-feet of Colorado River water through 2026, with at least 1.5 million acre-feet in total being conserved by the end of 2024.

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) said they're looking forward to Reclamation analyzing the submittal of the Lower Basin Plan done by representatives of the seven Colorado River Basin States.

“IID is pleased that the Lower Basin States have come to consensus with the development of a plan that is based on voluntary, achievable conservation volumes that will help protect critical Colorado River reservoir elevations, and in particular Lake Mead, which IID is reliant upon for 100% of the Imperial Valley’s water supplies,” said Henry Martinez, IID General Manager.

“We look forward to Reclamation fully analyzing the Lower Basin Plan as the preferred alternative for near-term implementation so that Basin wide discussions can pivot to post-2026 operational guidelines to address longer-term Colorado River system operations and the anticipated continued decline of the hydrology within the basin," stated Martinez.

“IID wishes to commend all parties involved in the development of the Lower Basin proposal, and offer its appreciation to Reclamation for its early commitment in support of the Salton Sea to help make these conservation commitments possible by ensuring the accelerated implementation of dust control and habitat projects to protect our community’s health and local environment,” continued Martinez.

IID anticipates increasing its temporary, voluntary, and compensated conservation volumes by 250,000 acre-feet per year for the proposal.

This depends on the development of a federal funding agreement through Reclamation's Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program.

Chairman of the Colorado River Board of California and IID Board Vice President JB Hamby said, "California and our partners in Arizona and Nevada have developed a plan that results in better protection for the Colorado River system than other action alternatives identified in the current Draft SEIS released last month by Reclamation.

"The Lower Basin Plan will generate unprecedented volumes of conservation that will build elevation in Lake Mead, make strategic use of the improved hydrology, and build upon partnerships within and among states, urban water agencies, agricultural irrigation districts, and Basin Tribes who rely upon and share the Colorado River," continued Hamby.