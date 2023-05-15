Israeli foreign minister makes first visit to Sweden in two decades

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister has paid a visit to Sweden in a new sign of warming ties between the two countries. Eli Cohen said Monday’s visit to Stockholm was the first visit by an Israeli foreign minister to Sweden in 22 years. He called it a “new page in relations.” The Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting but gave no further details. Sweden’s previous Social Democratic government had a rocky relationship with Israel after recognizing a Palestinian state in 2014, a move that prompted Israel to temporarily recall its ambassador to Sweden. But relations have begun to warm in recent years and are expected to improve further under Sweden’s new center-right government.

