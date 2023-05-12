Florida judge blocks Biden administration from releasing migrants

(NBC) - On Thursday, a Florida judge temporarily blocked the Biden administration from releasing migrants into the U.S. without notice to appear in court.

The restraining order took effect at 11:59 pm Eastern on Thursday,

Corresponding with the expiration of Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that allowed for the swift removal of migrants apprehended crossing the border.

U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II said the restraining order will expire in 14 days.

Noting that the government has "an opportunity to seek an emergency stay from a higher court."

According to the order, Wetherell set a preliminary injunction hearing for May 19 and the Biden administration is expected to appeal the ruling.