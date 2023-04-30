Arrest made in Minneapolis mosque fires that rattled Muslims

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police have arrested a man suspected of setting two fires that damaged mosques in the city last week as part of what the police chief called “an attempt to inflict terror onto our Muslim community.” Police Chief Brian O’Hara announced the arrest of 36-year-old Jackie Rahm Little early Sunday, but didn’t provide details of how he was apprehended. Little was charged with second-degree arson after the fires were set on April 23 and 24 and an arrest warrant was issued. The head of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations praised the arrest after the fires that had put the Muslim community on edge for the past week.

