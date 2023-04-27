US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says Iran has seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman amid wider tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program. The Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel taken on Thursday as the Advantage Sweet. Satellite tracking data for the vessel from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman just north of Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. It had just come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston, Texas. The vessel’s owners could not be immediately reached for comment. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the seizure and its mission to the United Nations did not respond to questions.

