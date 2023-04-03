FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy winds along with cooler temperatures on the way for the area

As strong winds make their way through the area, a cooldown will also be coming for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A potent storm system will move across the Great Basin today, with the main concern being strong winds.

Well-below normal temperatures are expected for Tuesday, along with some breezy conditions.

A significant warmup is expected for the latter half of this week as a strong ridge is expected to build over the region.

This should result in above-normal temperatures by the weekend, with the potential of seeing 90 degrees for the first time this year.