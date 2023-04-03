Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 2:43 PM
Published 2:44 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy winds along with cooler temperatures on the way for the area

KYMA

As strong winds make their way through the area, a cooldown will also be coming for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A potent storm system will move across the Great Basin today, with the main concern being strong winds.

Well-below normal temperatures are expected for Tuesday, along with some breezy conditions.

A significant warmup is expected for the latter half of this week as a strong ridge is expected to build over the region.

This should result in above-normal temperatures by the weekend, with the potential of seeing 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content