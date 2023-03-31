Charles wins hearts in Germany as soft power pays off

BERLIN (AP) — King Charles III won plenty of hearts during his three-day visit to Germany, his first foreign trip since becoming king following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, last year. The closely choreographed trip saw a number of firsts that attest to the importance both countries placed on the visit. It came at a time when London and Berlin are trying to rebuild relations frayed by Britain’s departure from the European Union. Observers in both Germany and the U.K. said the trip sent a strong message about the enduring strength of British-German relations.

By FRANK JORDANS and EMILY SCHULTHEIS Associated Press

