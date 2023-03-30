FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps still coming for the weekend, but a cooldown to follow
As the Desert Southwest continues to deal with a warm-up, cooler temps are likely to come in after Sunday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will steadily warm through the weekend with near to slightly above normal readings by Sunday.
Another storm system moving through intermountain West will likely result in a period of gusty winds Monday, then a return to cooler conditions during the middle of next week.