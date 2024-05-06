Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announces re-election bid

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - 82-year-old Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced that he is running for re-election Monday.

The senator announced he was seeking a fourth term in a video released on Sanders' X account Monday morning.

In the announcement, Sanders touted what he's been able to achieve in the Senate, but said there was still much more work to be done.

"I have been and will be if reelected in a strong position to provide the kind of help that Vermonters need in these difficult times. In recent years working together, we have made important progress in addressing some very serious challenges, but much, much more needs to be done. If we are to become the state and the nation our people deserve.

In my view, the United States must join every other major country on Earth, in guaranteeing health care to all of our people as a human right, not a privilege and that's a fight we must continue to wage.

Together we must continue to combat climate change by transforming our energy system away from fossil fuel and into energy efficiency and sustainable energy.

In my view, US tax dollars should not be going to the extremist Netanyahu government to continue its devastating war against the Palestinian people."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)