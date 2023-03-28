More than 100 House Democrats urge Biden not to restart family detention

(CNN) - Nearly 100 House Democrats are urging President Biden not to restart migrant family detentions.

It comes amid reports the administration is weighing doing just that - despite previously halting the practice.

Over in the Senate, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a Tuesday hearing that “no decision has been made” on family detention.

This follows a letter sent to Biden from more than a dozen senators over the weekend.

The senators said family detention had quote "Disastrous effects on migrant families and children, without any corresponding improvement in border security or deterrence."

The administration is preparing for the end of a COVID-era border restriction in may that allowed authorities to turn away certain migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Instead of family detentions, Democrats want Biden to consider alternatives, like ramping up of case management and enhancing legal pathways.