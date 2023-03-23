Radioactive water leaks at Minn. nuclear plant for 2nd time

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — Water containing a radioactive material has leaked for a second time from a nuclear plant near Minneapolis and the plant will be shut down, but there is no danger to the public. Xcel Energy says a leak of what was believed to be hundreds of gallons of water containing tritium was discovered this week from a temporary fix at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant, where 400,000 gallons of water with tritium also leaked in November. The plant about 38 miles northwest of Minneapolis is scheduled to power down Friday so permanent repairs can begin. A monthslong delay in announcing the initial leak has raised questions about public safety and transparency, but industry experts say there was never a public health threat.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.