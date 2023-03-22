A hectic week for abortion policy with laws and lawsuits
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
The U.S. abortion landscape is far from settled nine months after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the nationwide right to terminate a pregnancy. With states now in control, advocates on both sides await a major decision by a Texas judge on the legal status of abortion pills. A judge on Wednesday put on hold a new a new ban in Wyoming, and Hawaii’s governor is expected to follow other Democrats in protecting abortion access. Most Republican-controlled states have banned or restricted abortions, making them illegal at all stages of pregnancy in 14 states. Most Democrat-led states have moved to protect access, and legal challenges have popped up nationwide.