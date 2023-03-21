FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant but windy conditions to follow stormy Tuesday
After the rain rolls through the Desert Southwest, plenty of sunny skies but windy conditions are on the way
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cloudy, wet, and breezy conditions will continue through Wednesday morning as a system pushes through the region.
This system will bring elevated chances of rainfall, long-term flooding impacts, breezy to windy conditions, and continued below normal temperatures.
In the wake of this system, drier conditions are expected, but temperatures will continue to run well-below normal through at least this weekend.