Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:08 PM

Yuma Marine Corps recognized in Felicity

The Yuma Marine Corps received recognition from the Museum of History and Humanity in Granite. 

FELICITY, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) – The Yuma Marine Corps received recognition from the Museum of History and Humanity in Granite. 

The recognition was given as part of the 25th anniversary of the Korean War monument and for their remarkable service to our community. 

Local officials were also in attendance. 

"We are building a monument in Granite," said Felicity Mayor Jacques Andre. "Each year, the trustees will name an individual who has benefited humanity for their entire life."

The Museum of the History and Humanity in Granite will continue to highlight individuals who make a difference in our community.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content