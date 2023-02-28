Skip to Content
today at 8:49 PM
Published 8:53 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain coming Wednesday along with more heavy wind speeds

While a gradual warmup is expected for the coming weekend, storms and winds are coming soon to the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A potent weather system will move through the region Wednesday through early Thursday delivering strong winds as well as lower elevation rain and high terrain snow.

Temperatures will continue to remain below normal through the end of the week, before a warming trend pushes readings back to near normal during the upcoming weekend.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

