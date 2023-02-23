House Judiciary Committee brings border hearing to Yuma City Hall

15 Republican members of the committee will hear from local witnesses about the border crisis

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma is taking center stage in the national immigration discussion Thursday.

GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee are holding a field hearing at City Hall, focusing on border issues, calling it "The Biden Border Crisis: Part II".

The hearing begins at 2 p.m. and the public can attend.

It will also be available to watch via live stream on our website's homepage.

The members of Congress in town include Arizona Representatives Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, committee chairman Jim Jordan from Ohio, and Matt Gaetz from Florida.

This is the second hearing this month about the border for the House Judiciary Committee, the first one being held in D.C. on February 1.

The first hearing included Democratic members of the committee, who have since claimed Republicans excluded them from plans to visit Yuma with them.

Chairman Jordan informed the committee of a border visit during their first border hearing on February 1.

Democrats say they are planning their own border field hearing for March.

Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines is a 'witness' in the hearing and will be taking questions from the lawmakers.

“It’s a fact-finding mission, to find out what the challenges are specifically and how to address them,” Lines said.

Out at the border local crossing numbers are down from last year, but still at historic highs.

Yuma Sector's acting Border Patrol Chief tweeted that last week over 2,500 migrants were apprehended at the border, including over 70 unaccompanied minors.