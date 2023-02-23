FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds finally slowing down, but rain still likely for the weekend

As winds begin to drop into not severe but still breezy levels, and rain is still coming in the next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a brief respite Friday from unsettled weather, another strong system is poised to move through the region this weekend with excellent shower chances across the entire forecast area.

A return to cooler than normal temperatures will also follow this system early next week.

Temperatures will rebound towards the middle of next week before the next disturbances moves into the region with renewed shower chances and another cooling trend.