Agents arrest mother and daughter smuggling almost 700 pounds of meth

Two U.S. citizens were accused of smuggling meth worth about $830,874

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested two U.S. citizens accused of smuggling 692.3 pounds of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 after 6 a.m., agents performed two separate vehicle stops near Dillon Road and I-10 said U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP said that both a 2013 sedan and a 2017 sedan were suspected of smuggling and traveling together.

The Border Patrol K-9 alerted to one of the vehicles and while searching through the interior of the car, agents found five large duffle bags in the rear seats said CBP.

Inside the bags were smaller bundles wrapped in cellophane and agents determined the other car did not have any contraband but was connected with the other car and the driver said CBP.

Both individuals who were a 46-year-old mother and her 23-year-old daughter were arrested and taken in for investigation said CBP.

According to CBP, 692.3 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $830,874 were found in the bags.