FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing for Saturday while winds continue to affect the area

Saturday storm chances are looking more likely, and strong winds continue to go through the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the first part of a storm system exits the area this evening,

unsettled conditions will persist through Thursday with modest chances for light showers.

Below normal temperatures will moderate closer to the seasonal normal heading into the weekend with drier conditions spreading into the region.

However, another strong storm system late in the weekend will bring back shower chances and another bout of cooler temperatures early next week.