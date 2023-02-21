Three people dead in wrong-way car crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three people have died following a wrong-way car crash, California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports.

The crash happened on Interstate 8 east of Forrester Road on Monday, February 20.

CHP said a Tesla in the wrong lane crashed with a 2016 Acura ILX driven by a 28-year-old man from Coachella, California.

Officers said the Tesla was engulfed in flames.

Two passengers inside the Tesla and the driver of the Acura were all pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP does not know what caused the Tesla to drive in the wrong direction.

While CHP does not know if the victims wore their seatbelts at the time of the crash, or if drugs and alcohol were a factor, the investigation remains ongoing.

The crash is still under investigation.