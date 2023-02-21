Skip to Content
Imperial County
By ,
February 21, 2023 11:43 AM
Published 1:48 PM

Three people dead in wrong-way car crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three people have died following a wrong-way car crash, California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports.

The crash happened on Interstate 8 east of Forrester Road on Monday, February 20.

CHP said a Tesla in the wrong lane crashed with a 2016 Acura ILX driven by a 28-year-old man from Coachella, California.

Officers said the Tesla was engulfed in flames.

Two passengers inside the Tesla and the driver of the Acura were all pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP does not know what caused the Tesla to drive in the wrong direction.

While CHP does not know if the victims wore their seatbelts at the time of the crash, or if drugs and alcohol were a factor, the investigation remains ongoing.

The crash is still under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content