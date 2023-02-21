Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stronger chance at rain coming on Saturday as wind speeds increase

As wind speeds continue to increase to severe levels, chances at storms on the weekend have increased

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A strong winter storm will sweep through the Southwest Wednesday yielding a few showers and isolated thunderstorms along with high terrain snow.

Along with much cooler temperatures, winds will be the most notable threat with this system.

Windy to very windy conditions will develop tonight and continue through Wednesday, which will also cause blowing dust issues.

Below normal temperatures will continue through the remainder of the forecast period, with the next broad chance for precipitation over the weekend.

