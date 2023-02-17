Skip to Content
February 17, 2023 11:20 PM
Yuma Catholic girls basketball defeats Page in second round of AIA 3A tournament

A tight game throughout, the Lady Shamrocks come away with a big home win to advance in the state tournament -13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic girls basketball defeated the Page Sand Devils 46-40 in the second round of the AIA 3A girls basketball tournament.

The Lady Rocks opened the game being down early, but buckets from Reese Sellers helped to keep pace with the Sand Devils.

Head coach Bobby McGaliard's squad will now take on the Show Low Cougars in the next round of the tournament.

The game will be played at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Monday Feb. 20.

