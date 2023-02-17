House Judiciary Committee will hold hearing on border crisis in Yuma

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on "The Biden Border Crisis: Part II," in Yuma.

The hearing will be held on Thursday, February 23 at 2 p.m. MST and the Yuma City Hall Council Chambers.

The Committee will take a look at the Department of Homeland Security's operations at the border and will also hear testimonies about the effects of illegal immigration on the Yuma community said the article.

Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) will be joined by several state representatives including Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

Witnesses at the hearing will include Jonathan Lines, Yuma County Supervisor District 2, Mr. Leon Wilmot, Sheriff, Yuma County Sheriff's Office, and Dr. Robert Trenschel, President and CEO, of Yuma Regional Medical Center.

KYMA will bring live coverage on our newscasts and website.