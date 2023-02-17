Grant awarded to improve school bus safety

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Transportation Modernization Grant Program awarded $785,000 to the Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium to improve bus-rider safety.

The grant will help increase bus safety for students; cameras, turn-by-turn navigation systems, and location monitoring of students on buses will be installed said the press release.

The installation of cameras is for the purpose of providing photographic evidence when there is an accident scenario or discipline case on a bus.

While location tracking will help parents verify their children's location when they ride, enter and exit the bus.

The GPS and the turn-by-turn navigation systems are to increase driving safety and bus driver retention and satisfaction.