AWC celebrates Black History Month with upcoming events
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) celebrates Black History Month with upcoming events and activities at the Yuma campus.
Students will be able to learn about Black History Month through these events and activities.
“The national 2023 Black History Month theme, ‘Black Resistance,’ explores how African Americans have addressed historic and ongoing disadvantage and oppression. Arizona Western College invites you to celebrate with a series of events planned to share Black wellness, art, literature, music, and community,” said Shara Skinner, Coordinator of Student Leadership and Activities.
Here are the following events, and activities:
- The AWC and Northern Arizona University Academic Library will feature a Black History Month display that highlights books, music, film, and related podcasts through Wednesday, March 1.
- Mardi Gras Luncheon in the eatery that includes Creole food, king cake, and beignets on Tuesday, February 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Prize Cab (golf cart) can pick up students on campus to answer Black History Month-related questions and can earn prizes on Thursday, February 23 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Students can participate in a Mardi Gras-themed Zumba on Wednesday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.