YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) celebrates Black History Month with upcoming events and activities at the Yuma campus.

Students will be able to learn about Black History Month through these events and activities.

“The national 2023 Black History Month theme, ‘Black Resistance,’ explores how African Americans have addressed historic and ongoing disadvantage and oppression. Arizona Western College invites you to celebrate with a series of events planned to share Black wellness, art, literature, music, and community,” said Shara Skinner, Coordinator of Student Leadership and Activities.

Here are the following events, and activities: