today at 12:41 PM
More than 90 pounds of fentanyl seized from migrant

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An undocumented individual in the U.S. was found carrying 93 lbs. of Fentanyl.

According to a Twitter post from U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, Yuma Sector Agents found the individual carrying more than 90 lbs. of Fentanyl in the U.S.

Chief Raul Ortiz mentioned in the post that in the Fiscal Year 2023, they seized more than 476 lbs. of Fentanyl between ports of entry along the southwest border and said that amount can kill 100 million people.

